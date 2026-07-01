Diet Leaders Urge Further Discussions on Stable Imperial Succession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s parliamentary leaders on Wednesday presented a draft supplementary resolution for the bill revising the Imperial House Law, calling for continued discussions on stable Imperial succession.

The supplementary resolution, attached to the bill submitted by the government to the Diet, the country’s parliament, on Tuesday, was presented to the ruling and opposition parties by the leaders and deputy leaders of both Diet chambers.

It urges continued consideration of measures to ensure a stable Imperial succession system while taking into account the number of Imperial Family members.

Under the proposed revisions, female members of the Imperial Family would be allowed to retain their Imperial status after marriage. The bill would also allow the Imperial Family to adopt paternal-line male descendants of former Imperial Family branches.

The bill’s supplementary provisions call for a review every 30 years if necessary, taking into account changes in the number of Imperial Family members.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]