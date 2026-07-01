China Arrests 2 Japanese Held in Dalian

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese nationals detained in the Chinese city of Dalian in May were arrested in mid- and late June, respectively, Japanese government officials said Wednesday.

The two, both Fuji Electric Co. group employees, are believed to have violated China's law governing rare earth exports. Judicial proceedings are expected to be conducted in China.

Japanese officials have met with both of them through consular visits and confirmed that neither has any health problems.

The two were detained May 18 and May 25, respectively, on suspicion of smuggling banned goods in violation of Chinese law.

"The government will keep contact with the two Japanese nationals and related parties, and respond appropriately from the standpoint of protecting Japanese citizens overseas," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]