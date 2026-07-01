Japan Vows to Continue Supporting Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, in Tokyo on Wednesday, reaffirming Japan's continued support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

"Japan will continue to support Ukraine's permanent peace in cooperation with the international community while maintaining sanctions on Russia," Motegi said at a joint press conference after the meeting.

Sybiha expressed deep gratitude for the support of the Japanese government and people.

The two ministers signed a joint document on human resources development assistance to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian minister was on his first visit to Japan since August last year. In June, he met with Ayano Kunimitsu, Japanese state minister for foreign affairs, in Ukraine.

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