Japan PM Takaichi Leaves for India for Summit with Modi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi left for India on a government jet Wednesday for a summit with her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, where they are seen confirming the two countries' cooperation in economic security.

With China's increasing economic coercion in mind, the two leaders are expected to agree to strengthen supply chains for five areas--semiconductors, critical minerals, information and communications technology, clean energy and pharmaceutical products--and include this in a planned joint declaration.

Ahead of her departure, Takaichi said that the importance of cooperation with India, which shares "basic values and strategic interests" with Japan, is increasing amid "growing uncertainty over the international situation."

Takaichi and Modi are slated to discuss deeper strategic ties, stepped-up cooperation on economic security, and collaboration on investment and innovation at their talks in New Delhi on Thursday, she told reporters at the prime minister's office.

The summit will comprise two parts--a meeting among Takaichi, Modi and only a few other people and another among a larger number of participants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]