Japan to Send Emergency Medical Team to Quake-Hit Venezuela

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Wednesday that it will dispatch an emergency medical team to Venezuela, recently hit by major earthquakes, as early as this week.

The Japan Disaster Relief Medical Team will be made up of 42 members, including doctors and nurses.

As of Tuesday, the number of people killed in the earthquakes that struck the South American country on June 24 local time had surpassed 1,900.

The Japanese government is also preparing to send emergency relief supplies, such as plastic containers and water purifiers, to the affected areas.

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