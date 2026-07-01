JR East's Mobile Suica App Suffers Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, said Wednesday that its Mobile Suica app system suffered a temporary glitch the same day that made it difficult for users to charge their smartphone-based smart cards.

The glitch occurred around 8 a.m. and was resolved around 5:34 p.m. The railway operator said that users may experience access difficulties due to a surge in traffic following the service restoration.

According to JR East, the app faced connection issues stemming from a malfunction in the server that links the app to external systems, making it difficult to log in and charge cards. The company asked users to charge their cards with cash at stations and convenience stores.

JR East said that it will work to prevent a recurrence and continue providing safe and reliable services.

A similar glitch occurred Tuesday mainly for users of Apple Inc. smartphones. This was because of a problem on the Apple side, according to JR East.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]