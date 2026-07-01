Japan, India "Strategically Aligned" Partner: Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in a contribution published in The Times of India on Wednesday, said that Japan and India are "strategically aligned" partners.

"The relationship between Japan and India is now a strategically aligned trusted partnership," she wrote in the Indian newspaper.

She also said that she looks forward to her meeting with her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Thursday to discuss "how best to advance our relationship for future generations."

On Wednesday, Takaichi left Japan for her three-day trip to India.

Touching on the late Shinzo Abe delivering a speech at the Indian parliament as Japan's prime minister back in 2007, Takaichi said that the Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative, which was proposed by Abe 10 years ago, "first took root" in India.

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