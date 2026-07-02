6 Japanese Automakers' U.S. Sales Almost Flat in Jan.-June '26

Newsfrom Japan

New York, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The combined number of new vehicles sold by six Japanese automakers in the United States was almost unchanged from a year before in the January-June period of 2026, industry data showed Wednesday.

The total edged down 0.03 pct to 3,049,305 units, according to the data released by the six automakers.

While sales of hybrid vehicles and reasonably priced models were robust amid higher fuel prices and inflation stemming from tensions in the Middle East, sales of electric vehicles faced headwinds following the end of a U.S. government subsidy program for EV purchases.

Toyota Motor Corp. saw its new vehicle sales in the U.S. market rise 0.5 pct to 1,243,391 units, with sales of the Camry sedan jumping 15.3 pct to some 180,000 units and those of the 4Runner SUV surging 2.4-fold to about 70,000 units. Meanwhile, sales of the RAV4 SUV plummeted 35.7 pct due to a production system change related to a new model.

Honda Motor Co.'s sales increased 2.4 pct to 756,920 units, driven by record first-half sales of Honda-brand hybrid vehicles. While sales of the Accord sedan rose about 30 pct to some 90,000 units, those of the Prologue electric SUV declined by half.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]