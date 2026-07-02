Japan Tech Giant LY Formally Offers Tabelog Operator Buyout

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese technology giant LY Corp., which operates messaging app Line, has said it officially proposed acquiring Kakaku.com Inc., the operator of the Tabelog website featuring user-generated restaurant reviews.

Under the legally binding offer, LY, whose operations also include internet portal Yahoo! Japan, will launch a tender offer for Kakaku.com, jointly with U.S. investment fund Bain Capital, according to an announcement dated Wednesday.

The move is expected to spark a bidding war with Swedish investment fund EQT AB, which had opened a tender offer for Kakaku.com.

In a statement issued Thursday, Kakaku.com said that it will "carefully evaluate which transaction would better contribute" to an improvement in the company's value.

Against EQT's tender offer price of 3,000 yen per share, LY sets its price at 3,384 yen, which will be lifted to 3,500 yen if some conditions are met.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]