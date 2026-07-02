Japan Police to Crack Down on Fraud-Linked Social Media Posts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency said Thursday that it plans to add social media posts facilitating romance scams, other fraud and so-called dark part-time jobs to the category of illegal information.

Such posts will be subject to deletion requests by the Internet Hotline Center, commissioned by the NPA.

The NPA plans to revise the IHC’s operational guidelines as early as August after soliciting public comments and holding discussions at an expert panel.

Based on reports from the public, the IHC requests that website administrators and internet service providers remove illegal or harmful online content and reports such cases to the police.

The current operational guidelines designate 18 categories of harmful information, including advertisements and information luring people to online casinos and illegal drugs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]