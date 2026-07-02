Japan Opposition CRA, CDP, Komeito Agree to Form New Structure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Centrist Reform Alliance, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito on Thursday agreed that it is desirable for the three opposition parties to establish a new political structure before an extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, expected to be held this autumn.

They reached the agreement when their secretaries-general held a meeting the same day to begin discussions on a possible three-way merger. The parties will continue their discussions at a pace of roughly once a week.

"We will aim to enter this autumn's (possible) extraordinary Diet session under a new structure," CRA Secretary-General Takeshi Shina told reporters after the meeting. "It would be ideal if we could narrow down our options before the current special Diet session ends."

Also speaking to reporters, Komeito Secretary-General Makoto Nishida said, "We agreed to participate in the extraordinary Diet session under the new political structure."

CDP Secretary-General Masayo Tanabu said, "We confirmed that we will aim to determine a clear direction by the time of the extraordinary Diet session."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]