4 Arrested over Attempted Theft before Haneda Cash Ambush

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested four people over an attempted theft at a multistory parking lot at Haneda Airport in the Japanese capital's Ota Ward in January.

The Metropolitan Police Department suspects that the four mistook the victim, a man in his 20s, for their intended target of a failed robbery involving about 190 million yen in cash that took place at the same airport parking lot soon afterward.

Those arrested include Yoshito Koyama, 20, whose address and occupation are unknown and whom investigators believe was the group's leader. The other suspects are Hizuki Sugamori, 22, from Machida, Tokyo, Taiga Kurihara, 20, also from Machida, and a 16-year-old boy. The occupations of Sugamori and Kurihara have not been identified.

The four are suspected of attempting to steal two travel bags containing a computer and other items from the man in his 20s on the third floor of the parking lot in the small hours of Jan. 30.

The police have not disclosed whether any of the suspects has admitted to the allegations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]