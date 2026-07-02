Russian Envoy to Skip Hiroshima Peace Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Russian Ambassador to Japan Nikolay Nozdrev has no plans to attend a peace ceremony in Hiroshima on Aug. 6 commemorating the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city, the Russian Embassy in Tokyo said Thursday.

The annual peace ceremony will have no Russian representative for five years in a row since the country’s invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

The embassy said that Nozdrev’s attendance at a peace ceremony in Nagasaki, the other Japanese city hit by a U.S. atomic bomb in 1945, on Aug. 9 is under consideration.

The city of Hiroshima did not invite Russia to its annual peace ceremony between 2022 and 2024. In 2025, it shifted from inviting countries to its ceremony to notifying them of the event. The notification was also sent to Russia.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Embassy in Tokyo said that Ambassador Yurii Lutovinov hopes to attend the Hiroshima ceremony but that his schedule is still being coordinated.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]