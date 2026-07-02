Sony to Stop Making PlayStation Game Discs in 2028

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Sony Interactive Entertainment said Thursday that it will stop producing disc editions of new PlayStation games in January 2028, making all new titles available only in downloadable versions.

The company will draw the curtain on the PlayStation game discs 33 years after the original console made its debut in December 1994.

The move will not affect games already on sale, the gaming unit of Sony Group Corp. said.

Demand for downloadable versions has far exceeded that for discs, Sony Interactive Entertainment said, adding that changes in customer trends and market conditions led to the decision to end the disc production.

In the year that ended in March this year, game disc sales accounted for just 5 pct of the company's game software revenue of 2.64 trillion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]