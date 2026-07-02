JICA Holds Memorial for Victims of 2016 Dhaka Terror Attack

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, July 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japan International Cooperation Agency held a memorial ceremony in Dhaka on Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary on Wednesday of the 2016 terrorist attack in the Bangladeshi capital, in which 20 hostages were killed, including seven Japanese workers.

The Japanese victims were involved in Bangladesh's first urban railway project managed by JICA. Some sections of the Dhaka Metro railway opened in December 2022.

During the memorial ceremony, participants, including bereaved families and representatives from Japan and Bangladesh, observed a moment of silence and laid flowers in front of a cenotaph installed at a railway depot.

JICA President Akihiko Tanaka expressed his condolences for the victims, saying that JICA will keep their dedication and aspirations in mind and remain committed to prioritizing safety to prevent another tragedy.

On July 1, 2016, men carrying bombs and guns took hostages and barricaded themselves inside a restaurant in Dhaka. As the attackers targeted foreign citizens, the victims also included Italian and U.S. nationals. Two police officers were killed as well.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]