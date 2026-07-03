Bangladesh's Hasina Remembers Japanese Slain in Dhaka Attack

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has remembered seven Japanese nationals killed in a terrorist attack in Dhaka in 2016 that left 20 hostages dead.

"The terrorists were able to take their lives, but they could not erase their contribution," she said in a comment made to Jiji Press to mark the 10th anniversary of the attack at a restaurant in Bangladesh's capital.

July 1, 2016, when the attack happened, is "a date Bangladesh can never forget," said Hasina, who led the government's response to the incident as prime minister.

"Bangladesh shares Japan's grief," she said. "I once again express my deepest condolences and sympathy to their families, relatives and loved ones."

The seven Japanese nationals were involved in the Dhaka Metro project to build Bangladesh's first urban rail system, financed with Japanese soft loans.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]