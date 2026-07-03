Summer Overseas Travel from Japan Seen Down 8.8 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Outbound travelers from Japan this summer are projected to decrease 8.8 pct from a year earlier to 2.17 million, according to recent a survey by major travel agency JTB Corp.

The survey results released Thursday showed that a weaker yen and higher aviation fuel surcharges will weigh on overseas travel.

The total number of people planning to make overnight or longer trips, including domestic travel, is projected to fall 4.6 pct to 71.17 million during the July 15-Aug. 31 period, marking the first drop in six years.

Asia will account for about 80 pct of outbound trips, with nearby destinations with relatively inexpensive airfares, including South Korea and Taiwan, expected to attract many travelers.

Travel to the United States and Australia is forecast to fall as fuel surcharges, added to airfares, exceed 60,000 yen in some cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]