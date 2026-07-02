Senior Japan Finance Official Mum on Yen's Surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Atsushi Mimura on Thursday declined to comment on a brief surge of the yen against the dollar in the day.

"I'm not going to say anything," Mimura told reporters. "I'll make no comment at all."

He also refrained from commenting on whether Japanese authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market to buy yen for dollars.

The dollar rose above 162.80 yen to hit its highest level in about 39 years and six months on Wednesday.

The U.S. unit traded around 162.50 yen Thursday morning but plunged below 161 yen in the afternoon due to yen buybacks sparked by a sense of caution over Japan's currency market intervention. The greenback last traded below 161 yen on June 19.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]