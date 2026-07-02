Japan's Moriyasu Expresses Regret after World Cup Exit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Hajime Moriyasu, head coach of the Japanese men's national soccer team expressed his regret for the team's exit from the ongoing FIFA World Cup, at a press conference after returning home on Thursday.

"It would have been possible for me to lead the team to victory (in the Round-of-32 match against Brazil) by managing the cards better," Moriyasu said. "I deeply regret the defeat."

At the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, Japan, nicknamed Samurai Blue, secured a draw with the Netherlands in a group stage match after losing the lead twice. In the knockout stage, Japan took the lead against Brazil in the first half but eventually lost the match 1-2.

"Although we ended up with a regrettable result, I felt that we could compete with global soccer powers based on what we have built up throughout the history of Japanese soccer," Moriyasu noted. "If we continue to grow in this way, we could reach the top of the world someday," he added.

When asked if he would leave the team, Moriyasu did not give a clear answer, saying only: "I need some time to rest and reflect on the tournament. That's all that has been decided at this point."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]