Over 230 Companies Attend Japan-India Economic Forum

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, July 2 (Jiji Press)--A Japan-India economic forum event was held in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss public-private economic cooperation between the two countries, with a total of over 230 companies from both countries participating.

The event was hosted by the Japan External Trade Organization, or JETRO, to coincide with a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in the Indian capital.

Takaichi and Modi also attended the event, which was co-hosted by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Indian economic organizations and others.

In her speech, Takaichi said that Japan and India will jointly support regional energy security through new cooperation initiatives, including strengthening oil reserves.

Referring to Takaichi's love of motorcycles, Modi noted that Japanese motorcycle manufacturers operate in India and export globally. He said that the number of Japanese companies in India should double within the next 10 years from about 1,400 now.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]