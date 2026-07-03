28 Victims Mourned 5 Years after Atami Mudslide

Newsfrom Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., July 3 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held Friday to honor the 28 victims of a major mudslide that struck Atami in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka five years ago.

Bereaved families, Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki and Atami Mayor Sakae Saito attended the ceremony, which began at 9 a.m. at a community disaster prevention center in the disaster-hit Izusan district of Atami. The center was completed in March this year as part of reconstruction efforts.

After the names of the 28 victims were read aloud, the participants laid flowers and observed a moment of silence.

In his address at the ceremony, the mayor said: "We must never allow the memories and lessons of this disaster to fade. It is our duty, as those living today, to pass them on to the next generation without fail."

Yoko Koiso, 76, who lost her daughter, then 44, in the mudslide, said that the authorities had failed to protect people's lives and property even though they had a duty to do so. "This was a man-made disaster," she said. "I don't want the authorities to evade their responsibilities by simply calling the mudslide a 'natural disaster.'"

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]