Japan Opposition DPFP Chief Cool to Joining Ruling Coalition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--The leader of Japan’s opposition Democratic Party for the People has expressed reluctance to join the ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party, citing the ruling camp’s heavy-handed management of the Diet, the country’s parliament.

Given that the ruling parties pushed ahead with deliberations on bills to reduce the number of House of Representatives seats and to establish a secondary capital, DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki said on a television program Thursday night that it is not normal to join the ruling coalition when even Diet proceedings are not being managed smoothly.

“Even if we want to cooperate, things that seem to push us away keep happening one after another, so I’m puzzled,” he said.

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