Kyoto Univ. to Be 3rd Recipient of World-Class Research Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Kyoto University is expected to become the third recipient of state aid designed to support universities with potential to produce world-class research results, a government panel report released by the education ministry showed Friday.

The education minister is seen certifying the institution as a University for International Research Excellence by the end of this summer, eligible for aid from a Japanese government-financed 10-trillion-yen fund, after Tohoku University and the Institute of Science Tokyo.

Support worth some 20 billion yen would be provided to Kyoto University in the initial year after its certification and approval of an improvement plan to be submitted by the university.

The ministry and the panel are slated to monitor progress with the plan to ensure it is implemented.

“We strongly expect Kyoto University to establish a model for dramatic growth and become a research university that leads even top-tier universities in other countries,” education minister Yohei Matsumoto told a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]