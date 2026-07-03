Japan to Raise Foreigners' Residency Fees to Up to 75,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan announced a draft cabinet order Friday to raise the fees for permission to change temporary residence status and extend the period of stay to up to 75,000 yen from the current 6,000 yen.

The new fees will range from 10,000 to 75,000 yen, varying depending on the length of the period, according to the draft, released by the Immigration Services Agency.

The fee to obtain permanent resident status will jump to 200,000 yen from 10,000 yen.

The agency hopes to put the fee hikes into effect in October after a public comment period from Friday.

The fee changes, included in a revision of the immigration control and refugee recognition law enacted in May, are designed to help cover administrative costs resulting from a sharp increase in foreign residents in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]