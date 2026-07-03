Japan to Mull Language Program for Foreigners before Arrival

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese Justice Ministry project team Friday proposed offering opportunities to learn the Japanese language to foreigners before their arrival, utilizing information and communications technology.

The team included the proposal in a report on a government program to ensure that foreign residents smoothly adapt to Japanese society.

Specifically, the team urged the government to give foreigners seeking residency in Japan opportunities to study the language, prepare an environment allowing such people to continue studying after their arrival, and use information about their studies in examining whether they qualify for residency.

The government’s basic policy on foreign people released in January included the establishment of the adaptation program.

Based on this, the project team, led by Mamoru Fukuyama, parliamentary vice minister of justice, discussed related matters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]