Kissei Pharmaceutical Ordered to Report on Deaths among Tavneos Users

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry has ordered Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. to report on 20 deaths among users of Tavneos, a vasculitis drug marketed by the company in Japan, health minister Kenichiro Ueno said Friday.

The order was issued on June 19, giving the company, based in the central Japan city of Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, until July 21 to submit a report.

"We'll continue to consider our response based on a report from the company and future developments in the United States, where the drug was developed," Ueno said at a press conference.

A U.S. medical journal has retracted an article used to approve Tavneos, at the request of the author after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigation detected an inappropriate research method.

The European Medicines Agency has recommended revoking the drug's approval.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]