Japan Unions Clinch 5.01 Pct Wage Hikes in 2026 Shunto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese labor unions won wage increases of 5.01 pct in this year's "shunto" negotiations, the final results of a survey by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, showed Friday.

The weighted average of pay scale and regular salary hikes, equivalent to a raise of 16,400 yen per month, was 0.24 percentage point lower than in the 2025 shunto spring labor-management talks but achieved Rengo's goal of a 5 pct or larger increase. The pay hike rate topped 5 pct for the third consecutive year.

Among smaller unions with fewer than 300 member employees, the average increase came to 4.69 pct, or 12,866 yen per month. The rate was up 0.04 point. Wages rose mainly in the passenger and goods transport sector and the commerce and logistics sector, amid labor shortages.

Still, the rate fell far short of Rengo's target of 6 pct or more for smaller unions. The national umbrella body for labor unions set the higher target for smaller businesses, which account for about 70 pct of employment in the country, in an effort to rectify wage disparities with larger firms.

Senior Rengo official Akira Nidaira told a press conference that the latest wage increases of over 5 pct confirmed "further progress toward a society in which wage hikes are common."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]