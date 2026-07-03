"Awa Odori" Japanese Folk Dance Performed at Brussels Festival

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, July 3 (Jiji Press)--"Awa Odori" Japanese folk dance was performed at a pre-show event for the Ommegang annual traditional festival in Brussels on Wednesday.

Japan is participating in this year's festival as the guest country of honor to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the two nations' diplomatic ties.

The audience applauded the performance by professional dancers at the Grand-Place, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in the Belgian capital.

The 2026 Ommegang is also scheduled to be held Friday, when another Japanese folk dance, "Soran Bushi," will be performed by students of the Japanese school of Brussels.

Ommegang, a popular summer attraction in Brussels, features cavalry, flag bearers and musicians marching in medieval costumes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]