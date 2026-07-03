Kioxia Begins Shipping Sample Next-Gen Memory Products

Newsfrom Japan

Kitakami, Iwate Pref., July 3 (Jiji Press)--Kioxia Holdings Corp. said Friday that it has started shipping sample next-generation semiconductor memory products amid growing demand from data centers for artificial intelligence.

Kioxia plans to begin mass production after assessing the market trend over the next year.

On Friday, the company also unveiled to the press a new building at its Kitakami Plant in the city of Kitakami, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, which will produce next-generation memory products.

"We hope to deliver competitive products from the Kitakami Plant to customers around the world," Kioxia President and CEO Hiroo Ota said at a press conference.

The Japanese manufacturer of NAND flash memory products for long-term data storage has partnered with U.S. peer SanDisk Corp. to develop next-generation memory products that enable high-speed, high-volume data communications and have high power efficiency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]