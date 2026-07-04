Japan, U.K., Italy Extend Fighter Project Contract

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese, British and Italian governments decided Friday to extend a contract on their project to jointly develop a next-generation fighter jet until the end of 2027.

The contract related to the Global Combat Air Program reached its expiration at the end of June.

The extension came after Britain, while facing financial difficulties, announced a defense investment plan Tuesday that includes its share of 8.6 billion pounds for the GCAP.

Japan's Defense Ministry, which had been concerned about a possible reduction in Britain's contribution, is relieved at the announcement. A senior ministry official said that the amount is at a level deemed necessary.

The contract extension was concluded by the GCAP International Government Organization, or GIGO, which oversees the development, and Edgewing, a joint venture established by companies from the three countries for designing the next-generation fighter model.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]