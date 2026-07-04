INTERVIEW: Sharp Targets 300-B.-Yen New Biz Sales by FY 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Sharp Corp. aims to log sales of 200 billion yen to 300 billion yen from new businesses it is launching in collaboration with its parent company, Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., its president and CEO, Tetsuji Kawamura, has said.

In particular, Sharp sees artificial intelligence infrastructure as a pillar of its growth, Kawamura said in an interview Friday.

"AI servers are expected to account for more than 80 pct" of sales from the new businesses, he said.

Sharp also plans to expand its satellite communications equipment business, including compact antennas, according to Kawamura.

"Sharp is the only company (within the Hon Hai group) that has a brand recognized globally," he said, adding that his company intends to combine its customer reach with Hon Hai's speed of execution to accelerate new business expansion.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]