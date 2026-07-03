Chinese Survey Ship Spotted Operating in Japan's EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., July 3 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese maritime survey ship appeared to be extending a wire into the sea within Japan's exclusive economic zone on Friday, the Japan Coast Guard said.

According to the JCG's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, a patrol ship spotted the Chinese vessel operating about 109 kilometers west of Kume Island in the southernmost prefecture at around 11:15 a.m.

The patrol ship radioed the Chinese vessel, urging it to stop the operation and warning that conducting a maritime survey without Japan's consent is unacceptable.

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