Japan, Marshall Islands to Cooperate for Stable Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his counterpart from the Marshall Islands, Kalani Kaneko, agreed Friday to cooperate closely for the stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

They reached the agreement at their meeting in Tokyo.

Motegi noted that the Marshall Islands is a friend of Japan that shares fundamental values and principles, expressing hopes for collaboration in various fields with the Pacific island nation.

The two foreign ministers also discussed North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, and its abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago, as well as the Middle East situation.

The Marshall Islands maintains diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]