Japan Eyes Aid for Emergency Helicopter Pilot Training Costs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering providing financial support to cover the training costs of pilots for firefighting and disaster relief helicopters as well as doctor helicopters.

The plan is being considered in response to the aging pilot population and concerns that some helicopter services may be suspended in the future.

The government aims to ensure a stable supply of young pilots by helping to reduce the financial burden on private operators that provide flight services under contract with local governments and other organizations.

More than 1,000 hours of flight experience is required to become a captain of a firefighting and disaster relief helicopter or a medical helicopter.

In Japan, the proportion of pilots aged 50 or older is about 65 pct for firefighting and disaster relief helicopters and 71 pct for medical helicopters as of April 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]