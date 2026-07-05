Japan Mulls Easing Travel Advisory for Iran

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry is considering the possibility of easing its evacuation advisory for Iran and three other Middle Eastern countries in response to a deal between the United States and Iran to end their fighting.

The plan has emerged as other countries are moving to resume business activities in the Middle East and Japanese companies operating in the region are calling for a lowering of the travel advisory.

With uncertainty over U.S.-Iran negotiations growing since the signing last month of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries, the ministry plans to make a cautious decision while closely monitoring the progress of U.S.-Iran talks.

Referring to the evacuation advisory for Iran and other countries, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a press conference Friday, "We will make appropriate decisions by assessing the implementation status of the memorandum of understanding and other developments."

The ministry's four-tier travel advisory system ranges from the highest Level 4, which urges Japanese nationals to evacuate, to Level 1, which calls for exercising caution.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]