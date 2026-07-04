Industry Min. Akazawa Inspects Micron’s Hiroshima Chip Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Ryosei Akazawa inspected U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc.'s semiconductor plant in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, on Saturday.

Akazawa attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a new production building at the plant that is slated to produce next-generation memory chips essential for artificial intelligence applications.

The industry ministry has decided to provide up to 500 billion yen in subsidies for capital expenditures at the new facility.

“It is extremely important to ensure a stable supply system,” Akazawa said at a press conference after the ceremony, suggesting that the ministry will continue providing support.

At the new building, Micron plans to start mass production of next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM) around 2028.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]