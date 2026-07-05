Memorial Held for 2020 Rain Disaster in Japan's Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Pref., July 5 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held in Kumamoto Prefecture on Sunday to mark the sixth anniversary of the heavy rain disaster that left 67 people dead and two others unaccounted for in the southwestern Japan prefecture.

At the ceremony in the Kumamoto city of Hitoyoshi, one of the hardest hit areas, 48 participants, including bereaved family members, land minister Yasushi Kaneko and Kumamoto Governor Takashi Kimura, prayed for the souls of the victims.

In a memorial speech representing local citizens, Yusei Shiromoto, a 17-year-old high school student, said, "As a generation that has actually experienced the heavy rain disaster, we should never forget our memories and lessons." He added, "It is important to continue thinking about what we can do and take action to create a society where such sorrow is not repeated."

Hitoyoshi Mayor Hayato Matsuoka said, "We will continue to do our best to provide close support to residents."

Naomi Nishimura, 57, from Kitakyushu in neighboring Fukuoka Prefecture, who lost her parents in the torrential rains, said, "I told (my parents) that their children and grandchildren are all looking toward the future."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]