Suspected Asian Fraud Ring Exec Served Fresh Warrant in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police served fresh arrest warrants on three people on Sunday, including a 44-year-old man believed to be an executive of one of Asia's largest international fraud organizations, for allegedly violating the immigration control law by illegally using a residence card.

The man, Hu Shi, and two others were initially arrested last month by Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on suspicion of submitting a false move-in notification.

Also on Sunday, the joint investigation headquarters of the MPD and the Osaka prefectural police arrested Chen Xiaoguang, 49, a Chinese national living in Tokyo's Chuo Ward, whose occupation is unknown, on suspicion of violating the law.

Hu has partially denied the charges, while Chen has denied the allegations.

According to investigative sources, Hu is believed to be the second-in-command of Prince Holding Group, considered one of Asia's largest international fraud organizations and subject to sanctions by U.S. authorities and others.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]