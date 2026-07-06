Mikazuki Wins 4th Term as Shiga Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Otsu, Shiga Pref., July 5 (Jiji Press)--Taizo Mikazuki won a fourth term as governor of the western Japan prefecture of Shiga in an election Sunday, defeating three rivals.

Mikazuki, 55, was supported by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Shiga prefectural chapter and prefectural organizations of the Democratic Party for the People, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Komeito and the Social Democratic Party.

While highlighting his achievements during 12 years in office, Mikazuki called for industrial promotion and improvement of regional medical care. He also expressed his intention to consider introducing a transportation tax to maintain and improve regional transportation services.

The three rivals, including Motoshi Osumi, a 42-year-old former employee of the city of Ritto in the prefecture, opposed the proposed transportation tax but failed to unseat the incumbent.

Mikazuki won 297,036 votes, far ahead of Osumi’s 96,918 votes. The remaining two candidates received fewer votes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]