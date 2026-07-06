Japan PM Takaichi Congratulates Peru Pres.-Elect Fujimori

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has sent a congratulatory letter to Peruvian President-elect Keiko Fujimori over her election victory in the South American country.

In the letter sent Sunday, Takaichi expressed her desire to work together to further develop the excellent relationship between the two countries.

Fujimori is a third-generation “nikkei-jin,” or a person of Japanese descent, and the eldest daughter of the late former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]