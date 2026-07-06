Defense Ministry Introduces E-Scooter Sharing at Tokyo Headquarters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The Defense Ministry introduced Luup Inc.'s electric scooter-sharing service at its Ichigaya headquarters in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward this month to help employees travel inside and outside the 25-hectare site, which is five times larger than the Tokyo Dome stadium.

However, this move has raised concerns on social media, including about possible leakage of location data on ministry employees who handle classified information.

The Ichigaya site, which houses the ministry's central functions, including the Joint Staff, the Ground Staff Office, the Maritime Staff Office and the Air Staff Office, is much larger than the sites of other ministries and agencies in the capital's Kasumigaseki district. It takes a few minutes to walk from the main gate to the office of Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

Three Luup service stations were set up on the Ichigaya site, along with ten e-scooters and five power-assisted bicycles. The vehicles are available only to ministry staff, and the ministry covers the service fees.

"This is part of our efforts to improve productivity by reducing the burden on our staff," Koizumi said at a press conference on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]