Japan's Rice Prices Likely to Fall in Coming Months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Expectations that rice prices will fall in Japan in the months ahead are increasing among rice growers and traders, an industry group said Monday.

The diffusion index for the outlook on rice prices over the next three months fell 4 points in June from the previous month to 19, equaling the lowest level on record marked in August 2014 and remaining below 50 for the ninth consecutive month, said group that includes the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations.

If rice prices are expected to be roughly at the same level, the index stands at 50. The stronger the expectations for lower rice prices, the closer it draws to zero.

The supply-demand outlook index edged up 1 point to 20, highlighting growing expectations for sufficient supply.

A record 58 pct of rice industry members surveyed said that they took account of inventory levels when judging rice prices and the supply-demand situation, indicating that they paid much attention to high inventory levels.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]