Japan Opposition Official Slams Imperial Family Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Shunichi Mizuoka, who heads the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, on Monday criticized the government’s bill to revise the Imperial House Law for including items not taken up in ruling-opposition discussions.

“Using a cheap trick that feels like a stab in the back for a bill related to the Imperial Family is tantamount to an insult,” Mizuoka told a press conference.

He said the bill “includes items that have not been discussed so far (between the ruling and opposition sides),” such as a plan allowing sons of male-line descendants of former Imperial Family branches who are adopted into the family to be eligible to succeed the throne and another making female Imperial Family members subject to the basic resident register law after marriage.

The legislation is intended to help secure a sufficient number of Imperial Family members.

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