Japan Voices Concern over China's Missile Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Beijing, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara on Monday voiced concern over China's missile launch toward the Pacific Ocean on the day.

"We are concerned (over the missile launch) in light of security of our nation and the region," the top Japanese government spokesman told a press conference. "We will fully engage in surveillance activities and closely monitor related developments."

The missile was not confirmed to have flown over Japan's territory or its exclusive economic zone, he said, adding that there has been no information on damage to aircraft or ships.

While avoiding commenting on China's intentions behind the missile firing, Kihara said, "China's military activities, including a lack of transparency, have become a matter of serious concern to Japan and the international community."

Kihara stopped short of mentioning whether a hotline between Japanese and Chinese defense authorities was used over the missile launch. "We will continue to communicate with Beijing and respond calmly and appropriately from the perspective of (protecting Japan's) national interests," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]