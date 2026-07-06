Chinese Submarine Reportedly Fires Missile toward Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 6 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese navy submarine has fired a missile toward the Pacific, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese government was notified by the Chinese defense ministry of a plan to shortly launch a ballistic missile toward the Pacific.

Japan urged the Chinese side to reconsider the plan and not to threaten Japan's safety.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]