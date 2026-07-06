Japan Opposition to Return to Upper House Debates Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties in the House of Councillors agreed Monday to return to debates Tuesday to normalize proceedings at the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party accepted their demands.

Yoshihiko Isozaki, the LDP's Diet affairs chief in the Upper House, met with Yoshitaka Saito, parliamentary affairs head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the biggest opposition party in the upper chamber, earlier in the day.

Isozaki said the ruling side, accepting the opposition demands, decided to hold intensive discussions at the Upper House Budget Committee with participation by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and a Diet debate among political party heads including Takaichi, president of the LDP, during the current Diet session, slated to end July 17.

Following the ruling bloc move, Diet affairs chiefs of six opposition parties in the Upper House met and agreed to attend the chamber's deliberations Tuesday and later.

Earlier on Monday, Takaichi met with Masaji Matsuyama, leader of LDP lawmakers in the upper chamber, and indicated her intention to attend parliamentary discussions. At the day's meeting of the Audit Committee of the Upper House, Takaichi said she would attend Diet debates and answer questions if requested.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]