Opposition Parties Set to Return to Upper House Proceedings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Six Japanese opposition parties in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, agreed Monday to return to parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday.

The agreement came after Yoshihiko Isozaki, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Diet affairs chief in the Upper House, met with his counterpart from the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Yoshitaka Saito, and conveyed the party's intent to accept opposition demands to hold an Upper House Budget Committee meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in attendance and a parliamentary debate among party leaders including Takaichi.

The Diet has been in a stalemate since the ruling bloc unilaterally began deliberations on a bill to reduce the number of seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet.

Amid a backlash from the opposition camp, the ruling bloc suspended deliberations on the seat reduction bill, as well as a bill to establish a secondary capital in the country.

Still, the CDP, the Centrist Reform Alliance and other opposition parties demanded an Upper House Budget Committee meeting and a parliamentary debate as conditions for normalizing Diet affairs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]