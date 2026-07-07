Keisei to Introduce New Haneda-Narita Express Train Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Keisei Electric Railway Co. plans to introduce a new limited express train service directly connecting Tokyo's Haneda Airport and Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of the Japanese capital, in the 2030s, it was learned Monday.

The plan was presented at a meeting held by the transport ministry the same day for discussions on issues related to the Narita airport.

Through the new train service, Keisei hopes to improve convenience for passengers traveling between the two major international airports in the greater Tokyo area and enhance its transport capacities, in line with an ongoing project to expand the Narita airport and an increase in visitors to Japan.

In fiscal 2028, Keisei will launch a new limited express train service linking Narita airport and Oshiage Station in Tokyo's Sumida Ward. Up to about three trains from the new express service will offer through services into the Asakusa subway line run by the Tokyo metropolitan government and Keikyu Corp.'s Airport Line to directly connect the two airports.

Keisei's existing express train service links the two busy airports in about 100 minutes, without extra fares.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]