Shizuoka Ends 9-Yr Impasse over Maglev Line as Gov. Gives Approval

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Yasutomo Suzuki, governor of the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka, on Tuesday approved construction of the Shizuoka section of the Chuo Shinkansen high-speed magnetic levitation train line, effectively ending a nearly nine-year impasse that had delayed the project.

Suzuki announced the decision at a meeting of prefectural assembly members, reversing the stance of his predecessor, Heita Kawakatsu, who had argued that tunneling beneath the prefecture could reduce water flow in the Oi River and damage the ecosystem of the Southern Japanese Alps.

The current governor said the prefectural government will sign a natural environment conservation agreement with Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, a prerequisite for the start of construction, on July 18.

At the assembly meeting, Suzuki said, "We'll continue to ask JR Tokai to provide us with accurate information and in-depth explanations, in order to achieve both the construction of the Chuo Shinkansen line and the conservation of the natural environment, including the Oi River's water resources."

While JR Tokai, the developer of the Chuo Shinkansen maglev line, plans to accelerate preparations, the company expects the 8.9-kilometer Shizuoka section to take at least a decade to complete even if construction starts this year. The opening of the line is expected to be delayed until at least 2036.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]