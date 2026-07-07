Opposition Urges Ruling Bloc to Withdraw 2 Contentious Bills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties agreed at a meeting of their Diet affairs chiefs on Tuesday to demand that the ruling bloc withdraw bills to establish a secondary capital in Japan and reduce the number of seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, informed sources said.

The opposition parties also confirmed that they will not accept an extension of the ongoing Diet session, scheduled to end July 17, if there is no good reason.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, leader of the Japan Innovation Party, the LDP's junior coalition partner, are expected to meet on Tuesday evening.

Takaichi and Yoshimura are expected to discuss the handling of the two contentious bills, as well as the possibility of extending the Diet session.

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